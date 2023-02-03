The weekend’s featured Premier League game will see defending champions Manchester City travel to the country’s capital to take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though Spurs managed to complete the league double over the Citizens last season, this campaign’s first meeting saw the Lilywhites thumped 4-2, and according to pundit Stan Collymore, a repeat this weekend could see the toxic atmosphere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium reach never-before-seen levels.

“Man City go to Tottenham on Sunday and have scored seven goals in the last two fixtures, so it doesn’t bode well for Antonio Conte,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I wonder how loud the boos will be and how toxic the atmosphere is going to get if it’s another win for City by two or more goals.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk reveals Saudi Crown Prince’s role in Newcastle’s pursuit of eight-goal Bundesliga winger

Failure to beat Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday afternoon would see Spurs record their third defeat in four league games and consequently keep them outsiders to qualify for the Champions League next season, and Collymore believes a continued run of poor form could lead to Conte throwing the towel in.

“As a club, they’re all over the place really,” he added.

“There are relentless calls for the board to go, Conte’s future is far from secure, their star man Kane is being linked with a move to a rival and they didn’t exactly have a great January transfer window.

“It’s not a good time to be a Spurs fan right now. The only way I see some stability being brought back to the club is if Mauricio Pochettino returns. I don’t think Conte will be sacked until the end of the season, but I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if he walked before then.”

Pochettino is frequently linked with a return to the Spurs hot seat, and with Conte’s deal expected to expire at the end of the season, chairman Daniel Levy could be forced into making a managerial appointment that has the potential to leave him feeling red-faced.