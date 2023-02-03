“I’m worried” – Collymore admits to one major concern for Arsenal

After missing out on their two top January transfer targets, Arsenal’s transfer policy is a concern.

That’s according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Gunners’ struggles to land their top targets could continue to cost them again in the future.

After tearing up the Premier League during the first half of the season, Mikel Arteta hoped to use the January window to add to Arsenal’s options as the club look to win their first title since 2004.

Identifying Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo as his top targets, even though both players publicly admitted to wanting to move to the Emirates, the Gunners missed out on securing either player.

Mudryk went on to complete a whopping £88.5m (Sky Sports) move to rivals Chelsea with Caicedo remaining at the Amex Stadium.

Forced to bring in alternatives, Arteta turned his attention to Leandro Trossard and Italian midfielder Jorginho. Bringing in both before the winter deadline, fans, although buzzing about being top of the table, weren’t exactly shouting from the rooftops when it came to the club’s winter business.

Highlighting the Gunners’ transfer disappointments, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “I’m worried that some of the Gunners’ transfer policy is letting them down.

“They didn’t just miss out on Mykhailo Mudryk, they then went on to miss out on Moises Caicedo, even though both of those went public and said they wanted to join.

“I fear that the fact Arsenal failed to get both, or either player, despite their public ‘come and get me’ pleas will set an unwanted pattern for the future. If that happens again, rival clubs, such as Chelsea, Man City and Man United, will think ‘they won’t be able to get this done, let us have a go!’

Confirming that Trossard and Jorginho are still quality players, Collymore admitted there are still some positives to be taken.

“Having said that, even though they missed out on both of their top targets, they’ve landed two very decent alternative backups in Leandro Trossard and Jorginho,” he added.

“Both of those two are Premier League-proven quality players with the latter being a major trophy winner during his time at Stamford Bridge. So from that perspective, the club’s transfer policy is doing well – they’re getting good players, for good fees, but make no mistake, they are struggling to land those big names so I will be interested to see if they can change that in the summer window.”