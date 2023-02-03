Transfer expert provides update on the future of Lionel Messi as Barcelona return possible

The future of Lionel Messi is yet to be sorted ahead of next season as multiple clubs fight it out for the World Cup winner’s signature.

At the age of 35, the Argentine has shown the world this campaign that he is still the best player on the planet and having fully settled in Paris, PSG want to extend his deal for a further two years.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Messi’s extension in France remains an ongoing process and talks were only due to start in January and were not tied to the window or any hard deadline. Jacobs says PSG remain optimistic about securing his signature for more years, but there are other horses in the race.

Messi’s camp did indicate post-World Cup that they wanted to extend the Argentine’s stay in Paris, but there was no PSG-Messi ‘verbal pact’ as reported by some outlets.

According to Jacobs, Messi did not verbally or formally agree anything with PSG after the World Cup, and all future meetings regarding an extension (1+1 being PSG’s desire) are due this year.

Should Messi decide not to stay with PSG past this campaign, a return to Barcelona is on the cards following recent comments from the Catalan club’s manager, Xavi.

The Barca boss told the Hindustan Times: “Why not? (about a possible return for Messi) I think it depends on him.

“What he wants, what he feels. Of course, Barcelona is always Messi’s home. Doors will be opened for Leo, especially if I’m the coach here.

“Let’s see what he wants to do. The decision depends on Messi more than the club.”

Messi never got to say goodbye to the Camp Nou when he left in 2021 due to COVID restrictions and a return would give him that beautiful moment.

However, The PSG star now seems settled in Paris and whether he wants to disrupt that and make another change, ultimately comes down to the World Cup winner.