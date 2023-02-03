Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Al-Nassr goal with key 90th-minute strike

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark in Saudi Arabia as a last-minute penalty helped Al-Nassr to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.
The Riyadh-based side were trailing the match 2-1 with the game coming to an end when an Al Fateh player committed a foul in the box.
That provided Cristiano Ronaldo with a chance to score his first goal for his new club and the Portuguese superstar made no mistake as he put the ball down the middle.
The result leaves Al-Nassr level on points at the top of the league.
Ronaldo is ?? ??? ??????? ?
He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia ?#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7? | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023