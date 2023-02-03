Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Al-Nassr goal with key 90th-minute strike

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark in Saudi Arabia as a last-minute penalty helped Al-Nassr to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh. 

The Riyadh-based side were trailing the match 2-1 with the game coming to an end when an Al Fateh player committed a foul in the box.

That provided Cristiano Ronaldo with a chance to score his first goal for his new club and the Portuguese superstar made no mistake as he put the ball down the middle.

The result leaves Al-Nassr level on points at the top of the league.

More Stories / Latest News
Karim Benzema suffers injury ahead of Liverpool clash as Carlo Ancelotti gives key update
‘Lifelong dream’ – Agent suggests expensive PL star is desperate to leave club amid claims Liverpool want him
Jurgen Klopp brings big news to press conference that could save Liverpool’s season
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.