Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Al-Nassr goal with key 90th-minute strike

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark in Saudi Arabia as a last-minute penalty helped Al-Nassr to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.

The Riyadh-based side were trailing the match 2-1 with the game coming to an end when an Al Fateh player committed a foul in the box.

That provided Cristiano Ronaldo with a chance to score his first goal for his new club and the Portuguese superstar made no mistake as he put the ball down the middle.

The result leaves Al-Nassr level on points at the top of the league.