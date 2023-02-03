Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is ready to play this weekend.

Sabitzer signed for Manchester United on Deadline Day on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. An injury to Christian Eriksen meant United were short in midfield and they acted fast bringing in the Austrian.

Now, Ten Hag has confirmed Sabitzer is ready to play despite only participating in one training session.

?? “He did only one session but he’s a really fit player. He’s ready to play.” Erik ten Hag on Marcel Sabitzer. ?? pic.twitter.com/HMtxhjWmwx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 3, 2023

Having Sabitzer available will be a huge boost for Manchester United. Whether Ten Hag opts to bring him straight into the starting eleven remains to be.