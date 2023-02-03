(Video) Harry Redknapp makes exciting Arsenal prediction

Harry Redknapp would not be surprised if Arsenal end the weekend eight points clear of Manchester City and with a game-in-hand.

The Gunners, who currently lead the table on 50 points, are five points ahead of City, but with the Citizens having played one game more (20) than their London rivals, Mikel Arteta will have the chance to improve to eight points if his side beat Everton on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

For City, their weekend fixture is not so welcoming. An away game against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur awaits the defending champions, and failure to pick up all three points has the potential to see Arsenal build on their lead at the top of the table, while also retaining their game-in-hand advantage.

Speaking about what he thinks may happen over the course of the next 48 hours, Redknapp, who spoke to TalkSPORT, said: “I can’t see them [Arsenal] not winning it [the title]. I really can’t.

“[…] I think Man City […] they’ll be concentrating [on the] Champions League is what they want to win this year. I think the league title could slip away quite easily. It could slip away this weekend.”