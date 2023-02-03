Video: New Chelsea signing denied first goal by sensational block off the line

Chelsea and Fulham played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Friday night but one of the Blues’ new signings David Fofana went very close to opening his account for the West London club.

The action took place in the second half of the clash with 79 minutes on the clock, as the 20-year-old star was played through on goal by Conor Gallagher.

Fofana dribbled past the on-rushing Leno and had what seemed to be an empty goal to aim at, but Fulham defender Tim Ream rushed back and made a brilliant clearance off the line, which can be seen below.