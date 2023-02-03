David Moyes reveals that he didn’t want to sell Harrison Ashby to Newcastle United.

On Tuesday, the Magpies and the Irons reached an agreement for a transfer of Ashby that could cost up to £3 million with add-ons.

Ashby will provide cover for Kieran Trippier while undergoing development under Eddie Howe for the next years.

West Ham were adamant to keep the 21-year-old but couldn’t agree to a new contract.

“I was hoping he would stay but we couldn’t get him to stay,” Moyes noted, via quotes by football.london. “We were always going to find it difficult. I like him. We just couldn’t get a way of keeping him.”