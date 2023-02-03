West Ham boss didn’t want to sell young defender to Newcastle

Posted by

David Moyes reveals that he didn’t want to sell Harrison Ashby to Newcastle United.

On Tuesday, the Magpies and the Irons reached an agreement for a transfer of Ashby that could cost up to £3 million with add-ons.

Ashby will provide cover for Kieran Trippier while undergoing development under Eddie Howe for the next years.

West Ham were adamant to keep the 21-year-old but couldn’t agree to a new contract.

“I was hoping he would stay but we couldn’t get him to stay,” Moyes noted, via quotes by football.london. “We were always going to find it difficult. I like him. We just couldn’t get a way of keeping him.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.