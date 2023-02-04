David Moyes admits West Ham star had dropped his effort levels in training

David Moyes has admitted West Ham star Michail Antonio had dropped his effort levels in training as the striker was linked with a move away from the Hammers.

Antonio hinted at potentially leaving the London club prior to the January transfer window deadline and was linked with a move to Everton and Wolves, reported the BBC.

The 32-year-old has not been a regular starter for Moyes this season due to the arrival of Gianluca Scamacca and now Danny Ings in January, and that seems to have demotivated the striker according to the West Ham manager’s words.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Scot suggested Antonio had lost focus: “His training has been much better, I have seen him be a bit more focused in his work,” Moyes stated.

“He is holding the ball up better than he has been recently (and) he is getting one or two more opportunities, but he has probably earned it from the effort he has put in the last couple of games.

“He makes the second goal for Jarrod against Everton. If you are getting closer to goals and assists, which I think he is, it means he is doing more good things.

“He has got competition and I said to a lot of the players, you need to stand up and challenge the competition.”