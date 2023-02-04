‘Difficult’ – Jamie Carragher suggests two Liverpool players were absolutely ‘shambolic’ vs Wolves

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that Reds centre-back pairing Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were ‘shambolic’ in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves.
Jurgen Klopp’s side found themselves 2-0 down after just 12 minutes before conceding a third in the second half and the two defenders had a rough evening throughout.
Taking to Twitter during the match, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had his say on the performance of the Liverpool duo.
“It’s not too difficult to play centre-back next to the leader of the back four, judge CB’s when they have to lead themselves,” wrote the Sky Sorts pundit. “Shambolic,” Carragher signed off.
It’s not too difficult to play Centre Back next to the leader of the back four, judge CB’s when they have to lead themselves.
Shambolic #LFC
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2023