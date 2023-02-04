‘Difficult’ – Jamie Carragher suggests two Liverpool players were absolutely ‘shambolic’ vs Wolves

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that Reds centre-back pairing Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were ‘shambolic’ in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s side found themselves 2-0 down after just 12 minutes before conceding a third in the second half and the two defenders had a rough evening throughout.

Taking to Twitter during the match, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had his say on the performance of the Liverpool duo.

“It’s not too difficult to play centre-back next to the leader of the back four, judge CB’s when they have to lead themselves,” wrote the Sky Sorts pundit. “Shambolic,” Carragher signed off.

