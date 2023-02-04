Edgy Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk to Liverpool reporter James Pearce after defeat to Wolves

Jurgen Klopp was angry with Liverpool reporter James Pearce following Liverpool’s defeat to Wolves on Saturday as the Reds’ miserable season continued.

In the Liverpool boss’ post-match press conference, Pearce questioned how Liverpool prepare for games and Jurgen Klopp’s side’s mentality, to which the German coach replied:

“It’s very difficult to talk to you to be 100% honest, I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote. If somebody else wants to ask that question then I’ll answer it.”

It is uncertain what piece of writing angered Klopp, but the German’s refusal to speak to The Athletic journalist highlights how much the Reds boss is hurting at the moment.

Liverpool are experiencing a miserable season as today’s defeat leaves the Merseyside club in tenth position in the Premier League table.

Everything seems to be going wrong for Klopp’s team at present and some pundits, such as Jan Aage Fjortoft, believe the situation could see the 55-year-old walk away from Liverpool at the end of the season.