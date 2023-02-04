Everton host Arsenal in a game where you’d usually expect a walkover for the away side in this fixture.

Sean Dyche takes his seat in the home dugout at Goodison Park for the first time and Everton fans will be hoping they are on the end of a ‘new manager bounce’.

As mentioned, Arsenal would be expected to beat Everton with ease due to the differences in form between the two clubs, but you just never know when a new manager is in town.

? ???????? ?? ? Saliba at the back

? Odegaard in midfield

? Martinelli on the wing Let’s do this – together! ? pic.twitter.com/ATV1rmMVjt — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2023

With an injury to Nathan Patterson, club captain Seamus Coleman starts at right-back for Everton. Frank Lampard opted for a five-at-the-back system during his last few games as Everton manager, but Dyche has gone for his traditional back-four setup.

Mikel Arteta was sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Thomas Partey but he’s fit enough to start the game in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

New signing Jorginho has made the bench and could make his debut for Arteta’s side this afternoon. January signings Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard are also on the bench.