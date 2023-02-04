According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Jesse Marsch is mismanaging Jack Harrison and his future with Leeds United is very much “up in the air.”

On the day of the transfer deadline, Harrison came close to leaving Elland Road, but Marsch’s team would abruptly call off the deal after the player had already started a medical with Leicester City.

Speaking for Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey said: “His future is very much up in the air now. Is he going to feature in this Leeds team? He’s been in and out and I have not been a fan of the way Marsch has used Jack Harrison.

“I thought he was a very, very good player. Maybe not a 9/10, but he was a 7, 8/10 every week on that left-hand side.

“He was close to the England squad at one point. Then suddenly, he had this thing of playing him inside and on the right, this modern obsession with some managers – square pegs in round holes.

“I think Jesse Marsch has ruined him a little bit in the last few months, I really do. Leeds are trying to get him to a new deal but I don’t see it now. I’ll be surprised if he signs a new deal.” – finished Bailey.