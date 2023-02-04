Liverpool were hammered 3-0 once again on Saturday and this time it was at the hands of Wolves. After the clash, pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft stated that he believes Jurgen Klopp could walk away at the end of the season.

The Reds are currently experiencing an abysmal season under Klopp’s watch as the Premier League giants are sat in tenth position in the table, are out of both domestic cups, and have Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League.

This comes after a season where Liverpool went very close to winning every trophy possible but things have gone badly wrong this season, both on and off the pitch, and Fjortoft thinks the German boss could walk.

Klopp won’t be fired But he could walk — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) February 4, 2023

Although Liverpool are playing some of the worst football the club has seen right now, what Fjortoft says is correct, Klopp will never be sacked as he has been magnificent for the Merseyside club since taking over.

There are a lot of things going wrong at Anfield and with their rivals spending huge amounts of money, Klopp could think that the Liverpool job is becoming too difficult and could walk at the end of the season.