West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s poor form this season.

West Ham are just one point clear of the drop zone and they will be desperate to secure their Premier League status for the next season.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can improve during the second half of the season and beat relegation.

Meanwhile, Moyes’s future at the London club is currently uncertain because of West Ham’s performances and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish manager can hold on to his job in the coming months.

As per reports, Reims manager Will Still is reportedly keen on managing the Hammers in the near future and he dreams of joining West Ham.

Still has done an impressive job at the French club this season guiding them to 11th in the league table so far. Furthermore, Reims have not lost under his management since the 18th of September 2022. The French outfit are on a 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions and Still is highly rated in European football.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to appoint him as the replacement if Moyes is relieved of his duties in the coming months.