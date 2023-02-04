According to Sebastian Salazar of ESPN, Jesse Marsch chose Weston McKennie over Azzedine Ounahi during the January transfer window.

Ounahi secured a £7 million January transfer from Angers to Marseille, while McKennie sealed a loan transfer from Juventus to Leeds, where he teams up with Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson from USMNT.

“I think he (Marsch) might be running towards the punch a little too much here,” said Salazar.

“But that’s who Jesse Marsch is. He is saying ‘not only is an American going to come to the Premier League and succeed, but he is also going to do it with other Americans’. He is going to spend this guy’s money on other Americans.

“The other guy Leeds were linked to for this job was Ounahi, remember the number eight that caught everyone’s attention for Morocco at the World Cup? He ends up going to Marseille for not a ton of money.

“It looks like Weston McKennie was chosen over some pretty good other options here by Jesse Marsch and Leeds, if that’s the case, then it’s significant. But also, we had to assume the American ownership are on board with this and it’s a vote of confidence.”