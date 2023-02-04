West Ham United have had a disappointing season so far and the Hammers are currently fighting for a place in the Premier League next season.

David Moyes’s side are currently 16th in the league table and they are just one point clear of the bottom three.

According to journalist Phil Brown, the Hammers have suffered because of the loss of form of Michail Antonio.

He said: “I think West Ham feel light at the top end of the pitch because Michail Antonio is not performing as he has done in the last few seasons.

“He was such a big part of that team, and whether it’s age finally catching up with him or anything else, I don’t know, but he’s clearly not quite been the same player this season. And that’s had a big knock-on effect.”

The 32-year-old has been a key player for the Hammers in recent seasons but he has failed to hit top form this season and the Hammers have struggled in the attack as a result of that.

The experienced center forward has 6 goals and 4 assists to his name across 27 appearances this season and David Moyes has missed a clinical presence up front this season.

It will be interesting to see if Antonio can recapture his form and confidence in the coming weeks and help West Ham finish the season strongly.

The Hammers signed Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season but the Italian has not been able to hit the ground running in the Premier League either.