Leeds United winger Jack Harrison was linked with a move away from Elland Road on deadline day.

Apparently, Leeds United were open to selling the 26-year-old winger and he was on the radar of Premier League rivals Leicester City.

According to journalist Phil Hay, the 26-year-old winger had traveled to Leicester for a potential medical on deadline day but the two clubs did not manage to agree on a deal eventually.

Harrison has been an important player since joining Leeds United and it will be interesting to see if the Whites try and cash in on him at the end of the season now.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with the whites and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if Leeds decide to make him available.

Meanwhile, Phil Hay has also confirmed that Harrison was thoroughly professional throughout the transfer ordeal.

The 26-year-old has 2 goals and 7 assists across all competitions this season and he could still be an important player for leads during the second half of the campaign.

