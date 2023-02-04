Leeds United targeted surprise deal for Arsenal flop on Deadline Day

Centre-back was the main area of concern for Leeds on Deadline Day and it is believed that the Yorkshire club targetted a former Arsenal star.

Deadline Day saw Leeds sanction the departure of Diego Llorente on loan to Roma, while 18-year-old Diogo Monteiro arrived at Elland Road from Servette.

However, many thought that a more senior arrival should have been brought in to replace Spaniard and it is something Leeds tried to do.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Leeds were keen on signing former Arsenal star and Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who only joined the Bundesliga outfit permanently in the summer.

The 25-year-old defender cost the German club £3m from the Gunners and there were suggestions that he would cost any club £13m to sign in January.

Falk also stated that a deal could be pursued in the summer by Leeds as the Premier League club look likely to part ways with Llorente permanently during the next transfer window.