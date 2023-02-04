Man Utd actively monitoring 21-yr-old midfielder, Erik ten Hag an admirer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the American midfielder Taylor Booth.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder who is currently plying his trade at FC Utecht in Holland.

The 21-year-old has been quite impressive in the Dutch league and his performances seem to have caught the attention of Ten Hag.

The newly appointed Manchester United manager has coached FC Utrecht in the past and he has played for them as well.

The report from Daily Mail claims that the Manchester United manager is actively monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress and the youngster has not disappointed so far.

Booth was recently named the Eredivisie player of the month in November and has been picked in the Eredivisie team of the week a few times this season.

The 21-year-old central midfielder can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as the right back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Red Devils if they managed to secure his services.

Booth has two goals and three assists to his name across all competitions and he has a contract with the Dutch outfit until the summer of 2025. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the player at the end of the season.

The Red Devils certainly need to add more depth to their midfield and the 21-year-old could be the ideal backup option to Brazilian international Casemiro. Booth is certainly a talented player and Ten Hag could help him improve further and develop into a regular starter for Manchester United in the long run.