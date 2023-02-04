Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Marcel Sabitzer decision made as Brazilian keeps his place

Manchester United host Crystal Palace with the fans at Old Trafford hoping to see new signing Marcel Sabitzer in action.

Sabitzer was signed on loan from Bayern Munich on Deadline Day but the Austrian only managed to train once during the week. With Christian Eriksen out injured, you’d expect Sabitzer to play a pivotal part for Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

However, with a lack of time to train with the team, Erik ten Hag has opted to place Sabitzer on the bench. Fred keeps his place after partnering Casemiro in the cup.

Marcus Rashford returns to the team after he was rested from the start of fixture midweek. Antony keeps his place in the side as Ten Hag looks to get him firing after a slow start.

With Wilfred Zaha out injured, Crystal Palace have gone for a front three of Michael Olise, Jordan Eye and Odsonne Edouard.

With Joachim Andersen still out injured, Chris Richards keeps his place in the middle of the Crystal Palace defence.

 

