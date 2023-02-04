Newcastle join the race to sign £80m-rated Premier League star

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

The 24-year-old England international is all set to leave the Hammers at the end of the season and he wants to join a club playing in the Champions league.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are now set to join the race to sign the 24-year-old and West Ham are ready to accept an offer of around £80 million.

Apparently, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keen on signing rice and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition from the Premier League giants and secure his services.

Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he has proven himself at the international level with England as well.

The 24-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player and he would be a sensational acquisition for Newcastle next season.

The Magpies are well placed to finish in the top four and they have the finances to pay big money for Rice as well.

