Newcastle tried to sign 15-goal Serie A star in the summer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

According to reports, Newcastle United tried to sign the player before they secured the services of Alexander Isak.

Apparently, the magpies offered €100 million to Napoli but the Italian outfit decided to hold on to their star striker.

Osimhen was not up for sale pack back then and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to return with a similar offer at the end of the season.

Apparently, the Nigerian is now valued at €100 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure his services in the coming months.

The Magpies could definitely use another quality goal scorer and Osimhen could transform them in the final third. The Nigerian could form a lethal partnership alongside Isak next season and help the Magpies compete for the major trophies.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification, therefore they should have no problems attracting elite talents like Osimhen.