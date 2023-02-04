PSG are interested in signing Liverpool star after he dined with Nasser Al-Khelaifi

PSG are interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after he recently dined with their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

As Liverpool go through a transitional phase, Jurgen Klopp has looked to transform their attack despite recent success. Their previous front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Salah was pivotal in their small period of dominance a few years ago.

However, with Mane now with Bayern and Firmino out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool have made some major changes in attack.

Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been brought to the club, adding youth and quality to their forward line to replace their ageing attack.

However, the biggest change of all could be happening soon, with PSG interested in signing Salah, according to GOAL.

The Mirror recently claimed that Salah held talks with PSG president Al-Khelaifi and Calcio Mercato have also claimed that Liverpool would be open to selling Salah for the right price.

Despite a slight dip in form, Salah is still undoubtedly Liverpool’s best attacker, so selling him wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense.