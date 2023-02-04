Tottenham’s good relationship with Atletico Madrid could see them sign two big stars soon

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have done two deals recently and their good relationship could benefit the Premier League club soon according to a report in Spain.

On Deadline Day, Spurs terminated the contract of right-back Matt Doherty to facilitate his switch to Madrid and that followed a deal during the summer which saw Tottenham loan left-back Sergio Reguilon to Atletico, to help them fill the gap left by Renan Lodi’s departure to Nottingham Forest.

The two clubs also worked together for Kieran Trippier’s transfer to Spain in 2019, a deal that resulted in Simeone’s side winning La Liga that year.

Now, Marca are reporting that Atletico could return the goodwill by potentially sending one or more of their stars in the opposite direction to London across nearby transfer windows.

The two stars that could make the move are Yannick Carrasco and Jan Oblak as both are needed by Tottenham.

With just one year remaining on his Atletico contract, Barcelona have negotiated a ‘preferential but not compulsory purchase option’ for Carrasco but with Spurs’ financial power over the Catalan side at present, the report states that it could fall in the Premier League club’s favour.

This summer, Tottenham will be looking to replace error-prone Hugo Lloris and Jan Oblak could be an option to take up the role.

The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in world football on his day and his capture would be a huge signing for the North London club.