Video: Craig Dawson blasts Wolves into 2-0 lead over Liverpool after some embarrassing defending

Liverpool are 2-0 behind at Molineux as Craig Dawson has doubled Wolves’ lead with a vicious strike.

The home side took the lead in the match after just five minutes through an own-goal from Joel Matip and it took only seven minutes more to make it two.

The goal came from a free-kick, which after some awful defending, eventually found its way to Dawson who then blasted the ball into the Liverpool net and continues their recent misery.