James Tarkowski scored the first goal of the Sean Dyche era with a bullet header against Arsenal.

Everton started the game brightly with the immense intensity and work rate you’d expect from a Dyche side. The Toffees were unlucky not to score in the first half, but they opened the scoring after the break through Tarkowski.

Ironically, it was former Burnley duo Dwight McNeil and Tarkowski linking up for Dyche’s first goal, with the latter getting on the end of the former’s corner kick.

? James Tarkowski scores from a Dwight McNeil corner to put Sean Dyche’s Everton ahead against Arsenal! ? @btsportfootball | #EVEARS pic.twitter.com/qDnwYPTRER — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 4, 2023

GOODISON PARK ERUPTS AS JAMES TARKOWSKI GIVES EVERTON THE LEAD OVER FIRST PLACE ARSENAL ?

pic.twitter.com/e28kUbGsIf — REECEJAMES24 (@GoatedJames24) February 4, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports.