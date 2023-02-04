(Video) James Tarkowski scores a bullet header to fire Everton into the lead against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

James Tarkowski scored the first goal of the Sean Dyche era with a bullet header against Arsenal. 

Everton started the game brightly with the immense intensity and work rate you’d expect from a Dyche side. The Toffees were unlucky not to score in the first half, but they opened the scoring after the break through Tarkowski.

Ironically, it was former Burnley duo Dwight McNeil and Tarkowski linking up for Dyche’s first goal, with the latter getting on the end of the former’s corner kick.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes admits West Ham star had dropped his effort levels in training
Leeds United targeted surprise deal for Arsenal flop on Deadline Day
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Marcel Sabitzer decision made as Brazilian keeps his place

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports.

 

More Stories James Tarkowski

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Teams must learn to cope with teams who dont give room and time.Odeggard was at 60to 70% effective.
    Dyvhe plays football to disrupt the Arsenal fluency.The gumners have Wengef been unable to cope with teams who are physical.
    There are no easy gamez in the epl.
    All is not lost.There is no guarantee MC can beat Spudz.
    Coyg

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.