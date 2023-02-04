Video: Joel Matip own-goal sees Liverpool fall behind in opening five minutes

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
It has taken just five minutes for Liverpool’s poor form to continue at Molineux as the Reds have fallen behind to Wolves thanks to an own-goal from Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to put some form together in order to qualify for some sort of European competition next season as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

The goal came when Hee-chan Hwang was played in behind the Liverpool defence and his cross hit off Matip before going into his own net.

