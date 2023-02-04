Video: Lionel Messi scores sensational winner to help PSG to victory

Lionel Messi’s incredible season continued on Saturday as the Argentine scored a stunner to help PSG defeat Toulouse in their Ligue 1 clash. 

An injury-hit Paris side took to the field at the Parc des Princes and fell behind after 20 minutes but the French champions responded before halftime through Hakimi.

In the second 45, it was Messi’s time to shine as the Argentine scored a beauty to win the match for PSG – his 10th goal league goal of the campaign.

