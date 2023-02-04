Video: Man United’s Casemiro receives straight red card for trying to strangle opponent

Man United were victorious over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday with a 2-1 win but the match saw Casemiro sent off for trying to strangle Will Hughes. 

At the time of the red card, United were 2-0 up and comfortable in the match but Palace made it a nervy ending for Erik ten Hag’s side after the dismissal by scoring a goal to halve the deficit.

The Red Devils held on to move up to third in the league standings but will now be without Casemiro for three matches.

That is a big blow to United as the Brazilian has been excellent for the Manchester club this season and will now miss two matches against Leeds and a game with Leicester.

