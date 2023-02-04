Marcus Rashford has continued his amazing run of form in a Man United shirt with a goal vs Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils took the lead in the match in the first half through a Bruno Fernandes penalty and have now doubled their lead thanks to a tidy finish from Rashford.
The England international latched onto a low cross from Luke Shaw and steered the ball into the Palace net, as his impressive start to 2023 continues to blossom.
GOAL! Rashford scores 2-0 #mufc pic.twitter.com/1Q1b7EAntZ
— UtdChronicles (@UtdChronicIes) February 4, 2023
MARCUS RASHFORD MBE!!! RESPECT!!! RESPECT!!! pic.twitter.com/0M9Es10K8S
— Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 4, 2023
