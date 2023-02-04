Video: Marcus Rashford on the scoresheet again for Man United with tidy finish vs Crystal Palace

Marcus Rashford has continued his amazing run of form in a Man United shirt with a goal vs Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. 

The Red Devils took the lead in the match in the first half through a Bruno Fernandes penalty and have now doubled their lead thanks to a tidy finish from Rashford.

The England international latched onto a low cross from Luke Shaw and steered the ball into the Palace net, as his impressive start to 2023 continues to blossom.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

