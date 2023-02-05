Leeds United winger Jack Harrison was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

Apparently, Leicester City were interested in signing the 26-year-old winger but the move did not materialise in the end.

According to reports, Harrison could still leave Leeds United at the end of the season. The winger is currently considering his future at Leeds and he could look to pursue a new challenge at the end of the season.

Apparently, he wants to feel like a valued first-team member under Jesse Marsch and it remains to be seen whether the Leeds manager can provide you with the assurances he needs.

Harrison has been a key player for leads since joining the club and he has done reasonably well this season.

The player has a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024 and Leeds will need to agree on a new deal with him soon.

Furthermore, the player has 2 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be an important option for Marsch during the second half of the campaign.