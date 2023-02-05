“Are they responding to him?” – MOTD pundit questions Jurgen Klopp’s current impact at Liverpool

Liverpool fell to defeat yet again on Saturday as the Reds were hammered 3-0 by Premier League strugglers Wolves as the Merseyside club’s poor season continued. 

The defeat leaves Liverpool sat in tenth position in the league and the Champions League now looks very unlikely for the Reds, which will have a big impact on who the club can sign this summer.

In the meantime, things don’t look like they are going to get better for the Premier League giants and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright questioned Jurgen Klopp’s impact at the club on last night’s show.

Can Klopp fix Liverpool’s problem?
Wright stated that it looks like the Liverpool players are not responding to Klopp and therefore, is the German coach able to turn this awful period of form around?

The former Arsenal star said: “I can’t explain it. You have to say, can he [Klopp] get this team going again? Are they responding to him? It doesn’t look like they are responding to him.

“It seems like at the moment, they’re in limbo.”

