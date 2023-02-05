Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Juventus have struggled this season with Locatelli himself not enjoying a successful campaign. The 25-year-old is currently on loan from Sassuolo.

When signing for Juventus it was seen as a bit of a coup for the Italian club and he was regarded as an excellent midfielder at the time, but it’s not quite worked out for him since then.

Maybe a fresh move to a different league is what he needs to realise his potential, and he’s now being linked with a move to England.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in signing Locatelli in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal recently brought in Jorginho in the January window, but a midfielder could still be a priority in the summer with the former Chelsea man not exactly a long-term solution.

Newcastle are in more desperate need of a midfield signing. With Bruno Guimaraes currently suspended, Newcastle had no natural central midfielders on the bench in their latest game against West Ham.