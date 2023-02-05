Arsenal set to open talks to sign Real Madrid star ahead of summer window

Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio ahead of the summer transfer window.

Asensio is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he’s able to sign for a new club for free in the summer transfer window.

Despite finding it difficult to break into the team on a regular basis at the start of the season, Asensio has started to find himself getting more minutes as the season goes on. This season, Asensio has managed two goals and three assists in 14 La Liga games.

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Asensio ahead of the summer transfer window.

Marco Asensio in action for Spain.
Asensio may not break into the starting eleven and become a guaranteed starter for Arsenal, but it would be a smart signing for Mikel Arteta, adding improved quality to come off the bench and cover multiple positions.

Considering it’s going to be a free transfer, it would be some shrewd business for Arsenal as they look to continue to build a deeper squad filled with quality.

