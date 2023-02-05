(Photo) Arsenal star’s personal trainer posts major fitness update

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus’ personal trainer has posted a major fitness update for the Brazilian.

Jesus suffered an injury during the World Cup with Brazil and hasn’t featured for Arsenal since.

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see the return of Jesus especially after their recent poor performance against Everton.

Now, Jesus’ personal trainer has posted a major update on his Instagram.

Gabriel Jesus personal trainer on Instagram positing a picture of Jesus doing some running on the pitch pic.twitter.com/nF02YzMns4 — Arsenal Guns (@TheArsenalGuns) February 5, 2023

Jesus is now out on the grass running which surely means we could be seeing him in an Arsenal shirt in the near future.