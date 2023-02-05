(Photo) Arsenal star’s personal trainer posts major fitness update

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus’ personal trainer has posted a major fitness update for the Brazilian.

Jesus suffered an injury during the World Cup with Brazil and hasn’t featured for Arsenal since.

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see the return of Jesus especially after their recent poor performance against Everton.

Now, Jesus’ personal trainer has posted a major update on his Instagram.

More Stories / Latest News
“Picked the wrong club” – Jamie Carragher believes Erling Haaland may have made a mistake joining Man City
Chelsea looking to bring in manager who left his last position after the World Cup
“That is on them!” – Jamie Carragher blames Klopp and staff for Liverpool’s midfield problems

Jesus is now out on the grass running which surely means we could be seeing him in an Arsenal shirt in the near future.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.