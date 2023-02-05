West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested that Arsenal or any other clubs in for the transfer of Declan Rice will have to pay a record-breaking fee for the player.

The England international is one of the finest midfielders in Europe on his day, and it’s long looked like he would be destined for a big move.

Arsenal have recently emerged as serious contenders for Rice, being linked with the 24-year-old by the Telegraph and others, but it seems Moyes is in no mood to let him go easily.

The Hammers boss insists Rice will cost a British transfer record fee if he ever leaves the London Stadium.

“Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” Moyes said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Arsenal have shown they’re willing to spend big money in recent times, having pursued Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk this January, though they couldn’t get either deal done.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal have more luck with a major move for Rice or a similar player in the summer.