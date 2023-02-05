Brighton do not currently look like losing Kaoru Mitoma, whose focus is to remain with the club, but Fabrizio Romano has admitted his transfer value has most likely risen to around £35million.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano has praised the recent form of Mitoma, who has shown himself to be the latest gem discovered by Brighton’s excellent recruitment team.

The Seagulls seem to have a great knack for identifying top talents before anyone else, bringing them in on the cheap before selling at a considerable profit, as they’ve done with the likes of Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard in recent times.

Moises Caicedo is another who also seems likely to move for a big fee in the near future, and Mitoma could also start to attract suitors before too long, with 90min recently linking him with Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with continuing their search for new attacking players, with Mitoma looking like he could be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Still, Romano has played down links with other clubs for the time being.

“I think top clubs know that Kaoru Mitoma priority is now to focus on Brighton and not on any big move yet, for sure he’s already worth more than £35m but it’s not time for negotiations at this stage,” Romano said.

“It’s more top recruitment from Brighton, they’ve unearthed another gem who is in great form at the moment.”