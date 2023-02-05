Brentford star a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Despite spending a ridiculous amount of money over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are yet to bring in a natural out-and-out striker. Datro Fofana was signed during the January transfer window, but the young attacker might not be ready for a starting role in a Premier League side.

Joao Felix was brought in on loan, but it’s not a long-term solution for Chelsea unless he signs a permanent deal.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Brentford striker Toney is a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window and is admired by the club.

“Ivan Toney is a player that Chelsea really like, and that’s from the new regime and the new recruitment team. He’s a name that they put forward. But obviously the situation with his gambling issues and what’s going to happen there, what kind of ban he’s going to get, Chelsea have to wait and see what happens. But Toney is a strong candidate for a striker in the summer.”

If Toney doesn’t receive any sort of ban, it could be a smart signing for Chelsea. They seem to be lacking a natural striker who can hold the ball up, bring others into play but also get into the box and score goals.

Toney has proved time and time again that he’s a Premier League level striker and taking the next step to a Champions League club could tempt him.