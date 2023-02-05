‘Bring him’ – Liverpool tipped to sign Premier League star that flopped at Manchester United

Former footballer Danny Simpson has backed Liverpool to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha in the summer on a free transfer.

The winger has spent most of his career with the Eagles and has been one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the big six clubs.

The 30-year-old has often been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park but this summer is likely the one where the Palace star changes clubs as his contract is up with the London club.

With Zaha set to leave, former footballer Danny Simpson believes Liverpool and Man United could do with the pacey winger next season.

Simpson told Stadium Astro: “He [Zaha] can go wherever he wants, especially on a free contract.

“I think Wilf plays better when he is the main man.

“He came to Man United, I know he was a lot younger, but if he goes to another top four or top six team, then he’s not going to be the main man, so it will be interesting to see where he goes.

“I think someone like Liverpool could do with him, at the moment because it’s not happening for them.

“I would bring him back here (Old Trafford). You have Marcus Rashford as a number nine and Wilfried on the left. That’s some firepower as well.”

