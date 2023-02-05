Champions League winner tipped to replace Moyes but he might not get on with Sullivan

Jose Mourinho as the new West Ham United manager is something former footballer Frank McAvennie would like to see if David Moyes was dismissed from his post at the London Stadium.

West Ham are currently sat in 16th position in the Premier League and are just one point outside of the relegation zone. It has been a very tough season for the Hammer under Moyes’ watch and the Scot is close to using up all the credit he build up throughout last season.

Should things get worse, former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho could be an option, as the Daily Mail reported in January that the current Roma boss is eying a return to England, with West Ham earmarked as a potential destination.

Speaking about the managerial situation at West Ham, McAvennie said that Mourinho would be a good option to take over at the London Stadium.

“Everything is about opinions and I wouldn’t want David Moyes to go. I wouldn’t want anyone to get sacked,” McAvennie told West Ham Zone.

“But me as a player I would play for him (Mourinho). You read books and certain players would do anything for him. If Mourinho has a problem he will tell you to your face, he won’t go behind a player’s back.

“I would play for Mourinho if something happened to David Moyes. If he did get sacked then I don’t have a problem with Mourinho taking the job. I think the fans would accept him. I don’t know how he’d get on with David Sullivan so that might be a problem.

“Moyes is still in a job and I want it to work, but would I like Mourinho, course I would.”