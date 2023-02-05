Chelsea and Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri recently made his Arsenal debut despite being just 15 years old. Nwaneri became the youngster player to ever play in England’s top flight.

The Arsenal youngster hasn’t featured for the club since but has been performing exceptionally with the youth teams.

Now, according to The Secret Scout, via Football London, Chelsea and Manchester City are considering making a move for Nwaneri. Both clubs have regularly targeted young, up-and-coming talents around the globe in order to build their club for the future.

It’s clear to see that Arsenal hold Nwaneri in high regard considering he’s already made his debut at 15 years old. You’d like to think the faith they’ve shown in him so far would be enough to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

However, Manchester City and Chelsea are in a position where they can offer immense finances to these players, as we’ve seen in the last few years, so it all depends on what Nwaneri’s priorities are.