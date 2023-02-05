Chelsea looking to bring in manager who left his last position after the World Cup

Chelsea are looking to bring in Luis Enrique as the pressure mounts on Graham Potter.

Since taking over as Chelsea manager, Potter has struggled to have a positive effect on his side. After spending significantly in the last two transfer windows, Chelsea fans would be expecting a lot more from their team as they currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League.

There’s no doubt a manager needs time to implement his style but Chelsea need to make immediate improvements as failing to qualify for the Champions League would be catastrophic.

Now, according to Fichajes, Chelsea are already lining up their next manager. Their report claims that Todd Boehly is looking to bring in former Spain manager Enrique as the pressure begins to mount on Potter.

Enrique managed Spain at the World Cup but is no longer their manager after a disappointing tournament.

The play style he would implement will undoubtedly be an attraction for Chelsea fans, but with so many new players it’s going to take a while for them all to settle and become accustomed to the Premier League.