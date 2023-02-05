Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly unsure over his status at the club after the recent spending spree by Blues chief Todd Boehly that has seen the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk join.

The west London giants have splashed the cash in the last two transfer windows, making a host of changes to te playing personnel, while there has also been major rebuilding work done off the pitch.

Boehly quickly sacked Thomas Tuchel and brought in Graham Potter as manager, and he’s also totally transformed the club at board level after the departures of key figures like Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech shortly after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club.

There’s seemingly been a lack of progress made over Mount’s contract, with the two parties still far apart in negotiations, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that the England international feels increasingly unsure of his role after the likes of Fernandez and Mudryk joined, and it makes sense that he might no longer be automatic first choice if Potter also has two elite talents like that to choose from.

Despite the excitement over new signings, Chelsea continue to struggle on the pitch, and Mount is one player whose form has really gone downhill in recent times.