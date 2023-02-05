“We did everything” – Club chief speaks out on transfer pursuit of Chelsea star this January

Paris Saint-Germain chief Luis Campos has spoken out on the club’s transfer pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in January.

The Morocco international was known to have come close to moving to the Parc des Princes on Deadline Day, and Campos has confirmed that his club did all they could to try to get the deal done before things went wrong at Chelsea’s end.

See below for Campos’ quotes on the Ziyech situation, as translated by Fabrizio Romano…

Campos: “We did everything for Ziyech to join PSG, also on player side. But as with all transfers, you need all three parties to work well”. ??? #PSG “It worked very well for PSG, Ziyech… but unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the third part (Chelsea)”, tells Téléfoot. pic.twitter.com/s0hf3m1kmK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023

Chelsea fans will now just have to hope Ziyech can get back to his best and focus on making the most his opportunities between now and the end of the season.

The former Ajax man has shown he has the natural ability to make a difference at this level, but it just hasn’t quite happened for him in English football so far, and it’s easy to see why a spell at PSG would have appealed to him.