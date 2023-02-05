On BBC Radio 5 Live, Luis Sinisterra was criticized by Clinton Morrison for his performance against Nottingham Forest .

According to the former Crystal Palace forward, Sinisterra had two excellent chances to put Leeds ahead of Forest in the first half.

The 23-year-old Colombian international winger struggled against Forest and did not perform well enough according to Morrison.

“Sinisterra has to score. He has had two golden opportunities and it’s not good enough. When you are in the position that Leeds are in, you have to take those chances. It should be 1-1, it’s poor from Sinisterra.”