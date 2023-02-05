Real Madrid remain keen on transfer of Man City star who has tense relationship with Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.

According to El Nacional, Haaland has issues with City boss Pep Guardiola, with the pair possibly drifting apart, which could benefit Real, according to the report.

The Spanish giants would surely love to bring in a Galactico talent like this to eventually replace Karim Benzema, and it might be more realistic than initially seemed possible.

Still, as recently revealed by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, it may be that Paris Saint-Germain are the only club who can realistically afford Haaland’s transfer fee and wages.

City fans will surely just hope the 22-year-old can settle any issues with Guardiola and continue to shine at the Etihad Stadium after showing such world class ability in front of goal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.