Euro giants willing to sell 26-year-old to Newcastle after conversations

Newcastle United will have a chance to sign Scott McTominay this summer with Manchester United allegedly willing to sell the midfielder.

The Sunday Mirror has stated that Man United boss Erik ten Hag is ready to wield the axe at Old Trafford this summer with McTominay, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek all on the transfer list.

The sale of these stars will bring more cash to Man United in order for the Dutch coach to build the squad he wants, as the Red Devils look to push on further under their new manager’s leadership.

If McTominay does become available, Newcastle United will likely be one of the frontrunners for the 26-year-old’s signature, as The Athletic claimed in January that the Magpies had held conversations over a potential move for the Scotland international.

United weren’t willing to sell the midfielder in January due to concerns over depth in the middle of the park, but a summer move is now more likely.