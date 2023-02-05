Everton are keeping tabs on Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang was recently omitted from Chelsea’s Champions League squad and has found himself falling down the pecking order at the club. New signings Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke were brought in to help transform Chelsea’s attack, with Aubameyag now seemingly surplus to requirements.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Aubameyang would 100% leave Chelsea at some point this year.

According to Football Insider, Everton are now monitoring the situation of Aubameyang and could potentially make a move for him if his contract is terminated by Chelsea. Aubameyang will undoubtedly be frustrated at the decision to omit him from the Champions League squad and he’s going to struggle to find minutes in the Premier League.

Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements after failing to replace Anthony Gordon in the January transfer window.

However, there are doubts as to whether Aubameyang would fit into a Sean Dyche system, with the former Burnley manager demanding a lot from his players out of possession.