Manchester United are hoping to agree on a new deal with highly talented winger Alejandro Garnacho.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Premier League giants are currently in advanced talks with the 18-year-old Argentine winger and they are looking to finalise the last details before the extension can be completed.

The player has been linked with Italian outfit Juventus in recent months but Romano adds that there is no confirmation on those rumours and the player is currently focused on negotiating an extension with Manchester united.

“Manchester United are in advanced talks with Garnacho, still waiting to finalize the last details to get it done. There’s no confirmation on the Juventus rumours; he’s focused on the negotiations with Man United”, he said.

Alejandro Garnacho has proven himself to be a useful player for Manchester United this season and he has already established himself as an important first-team member.

The highly talented winger has contributed to 3 goals and 6 assists across all competitions and he has all the attributes to develop into a regular starter for the Premier League club.

Manchester United are keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford and it is hardly a surprise. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class player in future and he could prove to be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

Garnacho has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2024 and it makes sense for the Red Devils to try and renew his deal now.

Meanwhile, the Argentine winger has enjoyed ample opportunities under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United so far and there is no reason for him to consider a move away from the Premier League club. He will look to continue his development with regular football under the Dutch manager and the former Ajax boss could play a key role in his development.

Ten Hag has a proven track record of improving talented young players and it remains to be seen whether he can help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential.